New fixed-rate transit service coming to Beaufort County year-round in September

Beaufort County’s first-ever, year-round public transportation service begins next week, the Lowcountry Regional Transport Authority announced in a press release Wednesday.

The agency’s newest operation, The Bluffton Breeze, will start giving rides on Sept. 7 after being awarded a $1.2 million urban grant to expand transportation in the area, according to Brian Sullivan, the authority’s marketing director. The bus will operate weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., the press release said.

The need for the bus service comes after explosive growth in the area in the past several years, LRTA director Mary Lou Franzoni said in the press release.

“With all the new development, it was essential for us to implement this ground-breaking new service, to help cut down on congestion, reduce emissions, and offer the community an affordable alternative to using personal vehicles,” Franzoni said.

The Town of Bluffton’s population more than doubled in size in the past decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With that growth, Sullivan said, comes a need for affordable housing, and that requires a reliable public transportation system.

“That’s where the Bluffton Breeze comes from,” Sullivan said.

The Bluffton Breeze can be tracked on its CatchTheBreeze app and will have 50 bus stops with key destinations, including Buckwalter Place, Tanger 1 and the Buckwalter Recreation Center. It will be free to ride until Dec. 30, according to the press release. After that, riders can pay $1 per trip or buy prepaid bus passes on their BreezePass App.

Facial coverings are required on all Palmetto Breeze buses, according to its website, and can be provided if needed.