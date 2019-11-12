Bluffton’s beloved Jeffrey Robinowich selected for the ‘Wall of Fame’ at Town Hall

Babbie Guscio

Jeffrey Robinowich, as is his family, is a beloved Blufftonian.

Jeffrey has doled out compassion and love to all who come into his reach.

It is for this reason that our “Wall of Honor” committee has chosen him for our Bluffton Wall of Honor at the Town Hall.

A very large crowd of family and friends gathered recently to help celebrate. Jeffrey’s photograph along with a short biography will hang on the wall along with other inductees so that visitors can learn about part of what makes Bluffton a “state of mind.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Congratulations to a person who is loved by all of us.

Black Friday

Black Friday is a’coming, so get ready. After Thanksgiving there will be not only deals at stores but big deals on travel.

Airline carriers and cruise lines have slashed their prices Nov. 29 through Dec. 2. Most of the hotels give their biggest deals on Black Friday, even the fanciest ones. So if you are looking for a very special present for someone, this may tickle your fancy — and theirs.

Burning Man

The Burning Man Festival started in 1986 to celebrate the summer solstice by burning an 8-foot male effigy in San Francisco, sort of an underground art exhibit. Now held in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, this year 80,000 people attended to construct 408 fantastic creations. Only people constructing or attending got to see the art works because they were mostly burned or discarded.

These creations are so fantastic that art lovers throughout the country will get to enjoy some of them too. The quality and the wonderful scope of the works are too marvelous to destroy.

One of my favorite sculptures is “Lord Snort,” a 10-ton, 15-by-38-foot sculpture. Lord Snort is a tribute to the boars that roam the vineyards in Sonoma, California. It swivels and has a rotating head.

At the Burning Man event, some people climbing on the statue got pinched by the head so it was welded shut. After it was placed at its permanent spot at Soda Rock Winery, the head once again rotates.

Our own Lillian Heyward has made the trek to the rather wild and wacky festival and has lived to tell the tale.

Loco in the coco

There are two mail order sites I want to let you know about.

The Peninsula Grill in Charleston bakes a divine 12-layer coconut cake and I don’t know about you but I am “loco in the coco” for coconut cake. For cake orders go to peninsulagrill.com.

Rush Creek Reserve cheese can only be purchased between December and February, or until it sells out. This spectacular soft rind raw cheese has a very savory taste. You can order this and other wonderful seasonal cheeses from murrayscheese.com.

Roger Pinckney

For a very fun treat, Roger Pinckney, well-known author and a very entertaining one at that, will be at The Store on Nov. 22 signing his books. His new novel, “At Dead Low Tide,” will make a great Christmas present for collectors of his books.

Lights of Magnolia

You can see an elaborate Chinese lantern display at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens near Charleston until March 15.

Visitors can walk through nine acres of handmade sculptures designed by Zigong Lantern Group in China to represent the flora and fauna that grow in and inhabit the plantation grounds.

Go to lightsofmagnolia.com for more information.