Carl Schultz hits the bit 8-0 in grand Bluffton style, and KT finds her niche

We had lots of fun last weekend in spite of Mother Nature’ s shenanigans.

An invitation arrived two or so weeks ago inviting us to the a fabulous birthday party and we were thrilled when the day arrived.

I have said many times before that if the Schultz-Wyman Clan issues an invite to a soiree, especially one like we received, you jump at the chance to join the fun.

The party was to honor the beloved father-grandfather Carl Schultz at a birthday to honor his 80 trips around the sun.

There was music, oysters, shrimp and lots of family and friends of many years. The weather did not cooperate but no spirits were dampened by the rain that came and went. There are times when nothing can ruin the day.

The exciting news that Carl was to be a great-grandfather when Ivy and Corey Tuten welcome their first baby in the spring was the best present of all.

To cap off the birthday fun, the close-knit family sailed off on the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas for a cruise to the Bahamas. You can bet that ship was rocking with love and lots of laughter.

Happy birthday again to Carl ... a real Southern gentleman ... loved and respected by all who know him.

Tours, and yoga surf

KT O’Brien was born in Savannah and grew up in Bluffton. Many of you know and love her mother and father, Tom and Maureen O’Brien. KT attended the College of Charleston and graduated with a degree in anthropology. After graduation, KT dabbled in several ventures, not quite finding her footing.

KT moved back to Savannah and found her calling in her hometown: Savannah Tour and Tales. The tour is unique by focusing on the history of the Irish, African and Native Americans of Savannah.

The adorable lady has garnered lots of wonderful praise by many people because of her interesting and very professional approach ... sharing her joy of the city she loves dearly. There are four very different tours each day starting each morning at 10:30 and ending at 8:30 every evening with a drinks-and-a-show tour.

The ebullient KT also offers a KTO Yoga Surf two-hour tour and surf class with all gear included. Each of these fun tours have shining reviews.

For information on the Savannah tours go to savannahtoursandtales.com. For information about the yoga surf tours go to www.ktoyogasurf.com. You will love KT. She has never met a stranger and she knows her “stuff.”

The Union Jack

I found an interesting tidbit about the ”Union Jack,” the flag of the United Kingdom. I was reading a piece about Brexit, which is a rather complicated affair. The Union Jack is a combination of three flags: England, Scotland and Ireland. I read that the Scots are on the bottom, the Irish are sprinkled in the middle and the English cross is on top of it all. I have always loved the way it looks but never really saw the “cross” until I read about it.