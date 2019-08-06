Druella Schultz and the big 5-0 cruise, and the slow conversion of a ‘Georgia peach’

Ginger Mallett, Druella Schultz and Beth Woods celebrating Druella’s big 5-0 Submitted

How would you like to go on a sea voyage with a batch of Bluffton friends? Well if you were celebrating the big 5-0 and wanted a really special fun time to help celebrate a really special person .... you would jump at the chance.

The fabulous Druella Schultz mentioned one day that a cruise would be a marvelous, memorable way to celebrate half a century of loving and living .... so you can bet all within and beyond earshot got on the phone and booked passage. I thought there were so many going that the ship would sink.

Bags were packed with fabulous frocks and off they sailed. From all accounts, everyone had such a grand time, some of which will remain under sealed lips, they may do this again for no reason at all.

Horsing around in Aiken

We spent a recent weekend in the upcountry at a horse farm near historic Aiken. If we had had a horse with us, it too would have been welcome. The house was on a hill overlooking lovely expanses of pasture, all beautifully taken care of.

Dorothy and Will found the house on the Aiken airbnb site that allowed dogs and since they have one they snatched it up. We were there to watch grandson Jes play baseball but his game was delayed because of thunderstorms. Jes’s Sumter team finally got to play and won their game, which made us happy even though we were not able to see the victory.

Carolina peaches

I was born in Athens, Georgia, and all I ever heard was all Georgia girls were “Georgia peaches.”

Peaches are actually native to China, where they have been cultivated for over 4,000 years. The Spanish explorers introduced the fruit to North America 500 or so years ago. Early settlers to our country assumed that peaches were native to South Carolina.

In the 1850s, South Carolina began growing peaches commercially. When the boll weevil ruined cotton farmers in the 1920s, the farmers searched for new crops to grow. Peach production became a very lucrative industry.

In a normal year, South Carolina grows 60,000 tons of peaches and now outranks Georgia as “The Peach State.” There are 18,000 acres of peach farms across the state, and the South Carolina legislature made the peach our official state fruit in 1984.

So now I know I am, I guess, no longer a “Georgia peach” but a “tastier peach” from the great state of South Carolina.