Bluffton hits it out of the park as SC Baseball Town, and its first state champions

My grandson Jes Schwedler was among many with moments to remember from the 2019 Dixie Jr. Boys and Dixie Boys State Tournament held at Oscar Frazier Park. Submitted

There were some peanuts involved, and more than 270 “crackerjack” baseball players in the form of 22 really swell baseball teams from every corner of South Carolina here in Bluffton for the 2019 Dixie Jr. Boys and Dixie Boys State Tournament held at Oscar Frazier Park.

We had the thrill of seeing our grandson Jes Schwedler , who is a team member with Sumter Jr. Boys District 8, hit a home run during the game with Lancaster Sunday, and the Sumter team won the game 12-0. Jes has been playing baseball since he was quite small and loves it.

In spite of hot weather, all of the players behaved beautifully and seemed to really enjoy being here.

Fabulous news: the Bluffton American 8U All-Stars beat Florence 3-0 in the Machine Pitch Final and have become the first squad in Bluffton history to bring home a state championship. The team was to represent South Carolina at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Ruston, Louisiana, in early August.

This event was amazing in that it brought so many family members and baseball lovers from all over South Carolina to Bluffton for this great sports week.

I want to thank the Town of Bluffton, Beaufort County for ATAX funding, and the wonderful Shannon Loper, director of Beaufort County Parks and Recreation, for a job well done and without your help this huge task could not have happened.

Also, thank you Shannon for Jes’s autographed home run baseball that I feel he will treasure forever.

Big announcement

Judy and Dan Bradley are a charming couple that live in Savannah but have a beautiful holiday house in here Bluffton. A highlight of their last gathering was the announcement by Elisabeth Jones and Billy Roe of their engagement. Everyone was thrilled with the happy news. The couple is planning a fall wedding.

The birds and the trees

A have a tree in the yard at my store that is loaded with yellow fruit in the spring. I constantly get asked if it is a kumquat tree or can they eat the fruit and the answer is no and yes.

It is a loquat tree, or Japanese plum. The tree has a very large “mama” tree across the street and I got mine courtesy of a bird, I assume, because it just appeared about 10 years ago.

The only thing bad about it is birds sometimes do not eat all of the fruit and it ends up on the ground. I am very fond of my loquat tree because nothing seems to bother it. Hot or cold weather it stands guard on the corner of Calhoun and Lawrence providing food and shelter for birds and me.

Bluffton Summer Cooler

2 pints raspberries ... smash with 3 TBS sugar and juice of 1 lemon in a large pitcher

2 bottles chilled champagne

Mix together .... Serve with crushed ice.