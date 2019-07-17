Bluffton gives warm welcome to Nelle Smith and her new book about early Hilton Head

The divine Nelle Smith and Ann Laffitte. Submitted

What a fabulous treat we had recently. Judy and Dan Bradley hosted a very fun party to celebrate the beloved Nelle Smith and the French holiday Bastille Day at their wonderful May River house.

The Bradleys and Smiths have known each other for years they were neighbors in Sea Pines.

Nelle, you may remember, was the proprietor of the iconic Nell’s Harbour Shop in Harbour Town for many years. Nelle and her daughter, Ora, now live in Beaufort, where they have brightened many lives. They have become local celebrities and are involved in many aspects of the town they now call home.

Nelle and Ora have recently co-authored a book telling us all about Hilton Head in the early days of development when it was a quiet, simpler time.

The wonderful twosome were true pioneers, having arrived on the Island with their family in 1963. Their family felt that being a part of the growing island was the chance of a lifetime. Their book “Paradise “ invites all to share “Memories of Hilton Head In The Early Days.” You will enjoy it, I feel sure.

Bluffton poet laureate?

Has anyone reading this thought of who our new poet laureate of Bluffton should be?

We could have a children’s one and one for grownups. Send me the names of who you think should be considered. There will be a group who will read the submissions and choose the most qualified or gifted.

Animal rescues

There are several wonderful animal lovers in Bluffton who care for and rehab abandoned or injured animals of all sorts. Cheryl Crosby Phillips and Laura Sterling are two amazing ladies.

I am in the planning stages of a fundraiser to help Laura Sterling build a shed for the many beautiful animals she takes care of night and day. Both she and Cheryl are devoted to their rescues and treat them all with the respect and care they deserve.

Most of the animals the duo care for flourish and can be adopted or released back into the wild. Sometimes ... not often ... there is sadness when one does not survive despite their loving care.

Their mission is amazing and we love them for the selfless things they do give God’s creatures.

Fabric magic

I found a fun way to design your own fabric.

If you have ever found an image you thought would make a great fabric pattern, go to Spoonflower on the internet and voila your creative vision becomes reality.

Upload a JPEG of the design you have chosen to the company ‘s site. Your custom-printed cotton fabric arrives in several weeks. Prices are around $18 a yard. Go to spoonflower.com for more information.