Visiting family and friends without leaving home — through affectionate greeting cards

A photo of Jean Tanner riding her trike was included in a birthday card reminding her she “wasn’t as young as she use to be.” Submitted

Are you a greeting card keeper like I am?

Do you have a secluded, designated space where you stash them?

When you visit this space on occasion, do happy and tender sentimental thoughts jump out to you, shared by various greeting card companies like Hallmark, American Greetings, Inklings Paperie, and Papyrus, just to name a few?

If so, join the crowd of many, including me, who garner and save over the years touching and meaningful cards sent for different reasons and special occasions. Think about it when you retrieve a card addressed to you from the mail box — you were thought about.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Someone had you on their mind, whatever the event, whether it was your birthday, Christmas, anniversary, get-well, thinking-of-you, sympathy, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter, etc. They took the time to browse through a giant card selection on display to pick out “just” the right card, expressing with words what they would like to convey to you.

After purchasing the card, which can run “kinda” expensive, depending on your selection, addressing and stamping ready for mailing, this person has designated a lot of time and expense to let you know you were thought of in their hearts.

So don’t you feel guilty if you would simply toss it in the trash can after opening and reading? You would, of course, so you stash it till your “secluded” space “runneth over!” When this happened to me, I chose a week we had three days running of rain showers and meticulously sorted through and read over 20 years of “keepers,” and came across some really good ones.

This card, entitled: “For a Friend” by Jean Kyler McManus, puts “sunshine” in the receiver’s day:

A friend is someone you turn to

When our spirits need a lift,

A friend is someone we treasure,

For our friendship is a gift.

A friend is someone who fills our lives,

With beauty, joy and grace,

And makes the whole world we live in,

a better and happier place.

This “Remember When” birthday card inspired by original greeting cards from the Hallmark Archives, dating from the 1940s and the 1950s hit the mark since I am familiar with all of the memories listed and ending with:

“If these simple things bring a smile to your face whenever they’re heard or they’re told, it means you were lucky to have such good times— it also means you’re kinda “OLD.”

I also ran across one I had made a copy of before mailing to my granddaughter to give her a little support:

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you’ve imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau.

Recently, when going to my physician for an annual check-up, the nurse came in to take my vitals and read over any medications I was taking. When finished, out of the blue she asked did I need the doctor to write a prescription for depression.

Wow, I thought, I must have a really sour look on my face, but I replied, “No. I’m not depressed. Who has the time to be depressed? To me, every day is a new adventure. I rise and shine early and enjoy my second cup of coffee watching the sun come up for a colorful sunrise.” That took care of that!

But, should I arise on a cloudy, dismal day, I can always depend on my cache’ of cards from family and friends, when leafing through them, reading the nostalgic, chirpy, but tender prose these cards offer on my “sentimental-journey.”

Jean Tanner may be reached at jstmeema@hargray.com.