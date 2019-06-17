Children, dogs in costume, maybe a musician: Only in Bluffton on the Fourth of July

Bluffton Liberty Belles ready for the iconic Fourth of July Children’s parade. Fancy Nancy Jones and Tat Guscio with their furbabies are ready to celebrate. Submitted

The wonderful, iconic Bluffton Children’s Fourth of July Parade will be held Thursday, July 4, from 10:30 a.m. until 11a.m. on Calhoun Street.

We will gather in front of the Church of the Cross and then Yankee Our Doodles down to Lawton Street.

Children are invited to decorate themselves, trikes, bikes, scooters — well just about anything is OK.

Well-behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, call Babbie at 843-757-3855 ... it would be swell if some musicians appeared too.

Sail Charleston

If you are headed to Charleston this summer for a holiday, you can turn your children into sailors.

The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina is offering five-day sailing camps for children ages 8-14 through Aug. 5.

This fun time for children will allow you grownups all day to explore the “Holy City” in a relaxed atmosphere.

Walk across England

Another interesting snippet I came across , this for grownups, is a walking extravaganza in England.

Country Walkers offers a self-guided trip that crosses northern England from the Irish Sea to the North Sea. Each day the walks are 8 miles in length, allowing time for you to stop and enjoy the scenery.

There is a lot to see, like streams, fields of heather and ancient buildings.

The wonderful company will drive your luggage to the inns and country houses you will be staying in.

Katharine Rosenblum, this might be the ticket for your family.

Suzanne’s art

Exciting news wafted my way Saturday.

Suzanne Aulds, an artist in the group at La Petite Gallerie in my store, has been selected to show her paintings at the world famous Art Basel that takes place in Miami this December.

Suzanne paints in a realistic style. To find out more about the prestigious show, Google “Art Basel” and you will find it very interesting.

Bubba’s tomatoes

Bubba Crosby should have his delicious tomatoes for sale soon. These tomatoes and Bubba have quite a wonderful following. When the tomatoes are ripe you will see a sign appear on Highway 46. Bubba’ s Farm is on the right going toward Savannah past Pritchardville’s roundabout.

How lucky

Bluffton is blessed with wonderful people. When one is not feeling well or needs help many times the troops rally at a moment’s notice. We are lucky to live here. Don’t forget that.