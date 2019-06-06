D-Day 75th anniversary gives new appreciation for the Statue of Liberty | Opinion

Thanks to the brave soldiers who fought on D-Day long ago, “Miss Liberty” stands brave and tall, welcoming all. AP

I have been watching the coverage of the 75th anniversary of D Day savoring every moment.

It was an amazing feat ... one especially of courage to take on the unknown of whether they would return home to the people and the country they loved.

I am in awe of the amount of courage our brave soldiers and those of the other countries who helped in the struggle to end the Nazi reign of terror. When you see the landing of the ships on the Normandy beach, it is heart-stopping.

This year in America we are celebrating the 130th anniversary of the gift from France we all love and revere ... the Statue of Liberty.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The French sculptor Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi was commissioned to begin work on an Egyptian work celebrating the opening of the Suez Canal. Fortunately for us, the project was shelved and then recycled into the Statue of Liberty when the commission came along.

The statue was a gift to America from the people of France to celebrate the centennial of the American Revolution. The French looked to America as the pinnacle of democracy. The statue represents the power of friendship and freedom.

A new museum of 26,000 square feet has just opened on Liberty Island depicting the millions of immigrants coming through Ellis Island. The people who immigrated from their homeland were full of hope for their new future. The Statue of Liberty represents how important liberty and freedom are.

We have flown over the statue several times in the night and what a spectacular sight it was all lit up. When the children were little we took the boat over and climbed up to the torch and looked out over New York City. Don had to carry Will up the stairs because he was just a baby ... that was quite a feat, believe me.

The Statue of Liberty is an icon that belongs to all of us.

Thanks to the brave soldiers who fought on D-Day long ago, “Miss Liberty” stands brave and tall welcoming all.

May River Band

Keep the music coming. I certainly can’t live without it.

The May River Band at May River High School recently won the state’s Outstanding Performance Award — the first time in 30 years that a Beaufort County school has won.

The band needs monetary donations to help fund instruments for incoming students. The band is facing budget cuts next year.

If you would like to help please send checks to: May River High School Band Boosters, 51 Spartina Crescent, Bluffton, SC 29910.

Pride Parade

Bluffton will host the area’s first Lowcountry Pride Parade and Celebration June 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Park Field of Dreams.

For information: lowcountrypride.org.

Collins Group truck

Collins Group Realty has a great offer of the use of its box truck free of charge to community groups in need. The vehicle is available for use by schools, churches, community events and nonprofit organizations.

Contact Collins Group Realty for more information at 843-341-6300.

Step into history

If you are interested in finding out more about Bluffton history, you might enjoy a tour of the recently restored Garvin-Garvey House at Oyster Factory Park.

Also, guided tours are available at the Heyward House Museum and Welcome Center at 70 Boundary St. in Old Town Bluffton.

For information on both, go to townofbluffton.sc.org or heywardhouse.org.