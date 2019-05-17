New Bluffton RN proves you can make it, in spite of all the obstacles put in your path

Babbie Guscio

The saying “time flies when you are having fun” is mostly true.

Three Blufftonians just proved that to be almost correct. Kate Cram and William Sease have proved they can buckle down ... and have fun.

Kate and William just graduated from Clemson University, much to the delight of their parents, Rachael and Hank Cram and Murray and Bill Sease, who were beaming with pride as their children received diplomas recently.

Our friend Pressly Hall Giltner is a different story.

Pressly announced to several of us some years ago she had decided to go back to school and pursue a nursing degree.

Pressly is married and has a beautiful daughter named Pearl. Pearl at that time was 10 years old not yet an age to be left to her own devices. It was going to be quite a juggling act for Pressly ... Pearl and her school events and Pressly with all that she would be confronted with.

Nonetheless, our future RN enrolled in the nursing program at the University of South Carolina Beaufort as confident as could be that she would make it through all of the tedious schooling. We are all thrilled and amazed that, for us, the time flew by and Pressly happily received her pin at a beautiful ceremony not long ago.

We — all of us — are thrilled at the tenacity Pressly showed as she proved that you can make it “work” in spite of seemingly overwhelming obstacles put in your path.

‘Sleep animals’

I found a cute article that talked about “sleep animals,” or animals that compare to our own sleep patterns.

Dolphin: A low sleep drive ... do not need lots of snooze time ... wake up at 6:30 a.m., bedtime at 11:30 p.m., most creative at 10:30 a.m. ... need to exercise after lunch.

Bear: Need eight hours of sleep ... get up at 7 a.m., in bed by 11 p.m. ... energy wanes around 2 p.m. ... need a protein snack to stay alert.

Lion: Early bird ... wake at 5:30 a.m., best work in the morning ... asleep at 9 to 10 p.m.

Wolf: Not a morning animal ... but lots of energy around 2 p.m. ... 5 p.m. most creative time until time for bed ... a night owl.

What sort of animal do you think you are?

Blue Collar Cats

Feral cats have become very favorite employees in Alexandria, Virginia. At Washington, D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance, a program was launched called Blue Collar Cats, an initiative aimed at finding feral cats homes by putting them to work in areas with rodent problems.

Most of the feral cats in the program don’t respond well to living in a cage and love being outside. The cats have thrived and go about their business in a very professional manner.

The 205 cats placed so far are given food and water, have been spayed or neutered, and have their medical needs taken care of. People come in the businesses just to visit the cats, many of whom are treated like family.

To learn more, go to humanerescuealliance.org/bluecollarcats.

There are cats at Lowe’s and Home Depot here in Bluffton, always on patrol, and if you are lucky you might catch a glimpse of one or two.

Royal charity

If you are feeling the urge to send baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a present, don’t. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are asking baby-present givers to give to charities instead of sending gifts.

A very thoughtful thing for them to do.

The Bluffton Boys & Girls Club could use some help, and lots of Bluffton charities need volunteers.

‘Impossible railroad’

The story of the building of the First Transcontinental Railroad is fascinating. It was called the “impossible railroad.” The building of the tracks began in 1863 and six long years later in May of 1869, it was finally completed.

The 150th anniversary of the railroad’s finish was recently celebrated.

Two books have recently been published, telling the amazing story of all of the intrigue involved in the construction, and there is lots of that.

“Ghosts of Gold Mountain” by Gordon H. Chang, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 312 pages; and “The Chinese and the Iron Road” edited by Gordon H. Chang and Shelley Fisher Fishkin, Stanford University Press, 539 pages.