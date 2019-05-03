Hang ten: When your birthday’s in October, just surf on over to April

Patterson Guscio at her October birthday party in April. Submitted

Our granddaughter Patterson’s birthday is in the latter part of October.

Patterson has been taking surfing lessons for a year or so from Byronie, owner of Native Son Adventures on Hilton Head Island. That’s the name Byron Sewell, an island “native son,” goes by.

Patterson decided not to have her birthday party in October because the water will be too cold ... she wanted to have a surfing celebration. So mama Lori and “surfer” girl picked April 27 as the day for Patterson’s fete.

Invitations were sent out to 10 friends, surf board cookies were baked and decorated, cupcakes assembled and various melons were cut into bite size pieces.

The celebration day arrived and it was a beautiful one.

Everyone gathered at the Dunes House at Palmetto Dunes at the appointed hour of 2 p.m. The children were so excited and so were their parents. Some had never been on a surf board but all of them took to the task very quickly and spent a wonderful two hours hanging ten at the beach.

It was said by all it was an “epic” fun day and the best party any of them had ever been to.

If you would like to find out more about Byronie and his surf camps, go to Nativesonadventures.com and you can get “stoked” too.

Art in Old Town

Mickey Boisvert is a very accomplished artist.

She works in many mediums beautifully and this summer is pleased to offer classes to those interested in painting and drawing. The workshop where Mickey’ classes are offered is at 8 Church St., snuggled up next to Jacob Preston’s pottery studio. The classes will be held Sept. 11-15.

For more information go to sobagallery.com or mickeyboisvertartist.com.

As a wonderful add-on treat, The Old Town Bluffton Inn is offering workshop attendees special rates at their gorgeous boutique inn in Old Town. The inn is located in the heart of wonderful restaurants, art galleries and shops within walking distance . So plan on getting into a real “State of Mind” in the heart of Bluffton.





On the French side

This is a really quick recipe that is a little on the French side and goes beautifully with grilled anything.

Potatoes a la Babeaux

3 Pounds of baby potatoes any color ... you can buy microwaveable ones ... red or white

1 Bunch scallions ... trim ... wash ... chop up

1 Clove garlic ... smash and chop up

4 fresh basil leaves or to taste ... chop up

1 Bottle Marzetti Simply Dressed Lemon Vinaigrette

Capers ... optional

Cook potatoes following directions, cool for a few moments, place in a large bowl and smash with a fork. Pour vinaigrette over the potatoes. Toss with the onions and garlic and sprinkle with the basil. Add capers if you like, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm or chilled.