Traits of a mother: A daughter’s words capture her love for my special sister-in-law

Little, meaningful books of poetry by Patricia Bonner grace a coffee table.

“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”

— Proverbs 31: 10, 28

In her own quiet way she radiated love, compassion and friendship to those around her. This describes the nature of Violet Woodward Simmons.

When my brother, Phillip, boarded the train back in the 1950s heading to New Jersey for Coast Guard service, little did he know that his future would be altered when he met a certain young lady, Violet, from Florida, on her way to Washington for her job in civil engineering and destined to be his wife and mother of his four children.

Both of them had “laid-back” personalities so they were a perfect match. Years later, as my sister-in-law, and practically living in “spittin’ distance” in Pritchardville, she and I shared memorable times together.

One of our favorites, with our children off to school and husbands off to work, would be a shopping trip to Beaufort, with one destination in mind to start the day off right. Our first stop was the Huddle House, meaning a plate of hot waffles lathered in butter, dripping in syrup and chased by several refill cups of hot, black coffee.

Other times shared were Canasta games with our husbands, sharing recipes and sewing tips when making clothes for our children. It was always a caring friendship.

Violet was one of those “blue-ribbon” combinations of wife and mother. She championed over-caring for her husband and children, placing their happiness first and foremost.

Helping Phillip with the yard work and gardening duties was an enjoyment for her. She was a “master” canner, storing vegetables away for future use.

Her traits were passed on to her children, three daughters and one son.

After her untimely death, oldest daughter Patricia Bonner was led to put her thoughts about her mother in a booklet of poetry titled “Violets Sprinkled All Around.”

Tea Olive and Angels Wings

Have you ever felt the gentle wisp of air from an angel’s wings in flight?

The sweet, pure aroma stops you in your tracks.

I stop to take a long deep breath and savor the delight,

For angels are fluttering around me, wings in flight!

I have a tea olive planted at the corners of my

Front porch and garage,

I planted it there to catch the blowing southwest wind.

To sweetly greet each nose before they enter within.

Of course we do not know what an angel or heaven smells like,

But, I have my guess,

It’s the pure, sweet aroma of the tea olive.

So, when you get a whiff of tea olive, you know you’ve been blessed

An angel just fluttered around you and the lovely fragrance upon your nose will rest.

So stop, smile, savor the moment, take a long deep cleansing breath.

A perfect time to upon your life, reflect,

Your past and present blessings and what your future holds.

Pray to get things right with God, and courage to witness bold.

For any day now, we can be called home to walk the tea olive-lined streets of gold!

Another poem in the little book titled “Closest to Heaven” has many verses, so I will close with the last verse, which sums up Patricia’s love for her mother.

The closest to Heaven I’ve ever been,

Was with you.

Momma, please help prepare a place for me

For someday soon I’ll be,

Looking for your eyes to guide me.

From this land

To yours and God’s hands,

The three of us again on that special journey,

Hand in hand,

Someday soon I’ll be.

Happy Mother’s Day!