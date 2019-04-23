‘Tally Ho, my dear crumpets and pip pip’: English countryside is calling

The trips include five-hour horseback rides each day. Photo courtesy Stately Rides

Where are you going to spend your summer holiday?

Do you like to ride horses? I think I have found the perfect spot for you if horses and beautiful scenery are high on your list. The English countryside is calling you.

The UK-based Stately Rides is offering two- to five-day trips in the Cotswolds and Wales. The trips include five-hour horseback rides each day, trotting, walking and cantering through gorgeous properties straight out of all of those marvelous English novels.

In keeping with the theme, you and your entourage will be staying at grand country houses that are not usually open to the public. The leaders of the trip have personal connections that allow for access to the owners of the estates.

The new itinerary includes Blenheim Palace, home of the Duke of Marlborough, and is hosted by the duke’s sister, Lady Henrietta Spencer Churchill ... my dears this is the “essence of elegance.”

There you will stay in a private wing of the palace, have your meals prepared by the duke’s French chef, and ride to your heart’s content on the grounds. Be still my heart.

For information, email CHARLOTTESP@me.com.

“Tally Ho, my dear crumpets and pip pip.” Tammy Mauldin, Lori Kraft and Cheryl Crosby Phillips, take note.

Roasting Room

John Brannen was born and bred in the South and spent most of his childhood in Bluffton. He and his mother lived with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Colcock, after his father died.

The Colcock-Teel House is located on Colcock Street in Old Town and is now owned by the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society.

John now lives in Charleston, where he writes his story-telling songs and performs at various venues.

The Roasting Room will play host to John at 8 p.m. May 2. The doors open at 7 p.m.

The Roasting Room is located above The Corner Perk at 1297 May River Road. Tickets are $25 to $30 and are available at roastingroomlounge.com. For more information, go to johnbrannen.com.

Pie season

Spring is here and I am yearning for some reason for a key lime pie.

Pucker up and follow the following quick recipe if you would like one too.

The Key to My Heart Pie

Buy a ready-made graham cracker pie crust

Preheat oven to 350

Filling

12 large egg yolks

2 cans sweetened condensed milk

1 Cup Key Lime juice .... you can by it or squeeze your own

Topping

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

Splash of pure vanilla

Break egg yolks up and carefully mix with the milk, then add the lime juice and stir well. Do not over beat; just make certain all is mixed together well. Pour into crust and bake for about 30 minutes. Let the pie cool, then put in the icebox overnight. When ready to serve, whip the cream with the sugar and vanilla to soft peaks. Cover the top of the pie and dig in.