Can you dance like Miss Flossie of Athens Ga? Can you walk for heart, bid for animals, paint Old Town?

Babbie Guscio

Growing up in Athens, Georgia, dance lessons taught by “Miss Flossie” Gerdine were a rite of passage.

Miss Flossie was much like the beloved Nelle Smith, a Southern lady full of charm. To know Miss Flossie was to love her.

Florida “Flossie” Hill Gerdine taught ballroom dancing to children from 8 or 9 years old up to high school age. She had a set of castanets that were clicked most when we were chattering loudly and not paying attention to her.

All of the dance students were expected to arrive dressed like ladies and gentlemen. When I first started my lessons, I wore Kate Greenaway dresses that I loved. The dresses had pockets that were hidden in the side seams, which came in handy for young hands .

We were taught that ladies do not stand around with their arms crossed in front of them. We also were told not to chew gum nor eat with our mouths open.

Miss Flossie was almost as strict as my grandmother.

At our dance lessons, we learned the box step, the tango (I loved that), the cha cha and, much to Miss Flossie’s horror, we wanted to learn the shag. We never really learned to shag. It wasn’t in Miss Flossie’s repertoire, so that was a lame duck in my opinion.

The dance lessons lasted through high school. I must admit I was not very sad to have them end. And, poof, just like algebra and the square root, what we learned was extinct, but, not the memories of Miss Flossie.

Help animals

You will have a marvelous chance soon to help animals in our area. PAL will host their annual online auction to help rescue homeless pets.

The fundraiser will be held April 25-28 at PALauction.org.

There will be all sorts of fabulous items donated by the Lowcountry’s favorite shops.

PALS ‘s Adoption Center is located in Okatie’s Riverwalk Business Park. Go to PalmettoAnimalLeague.org for information.

Heart Walk

The American Heart Association will hold its annual Palmetto Heart Walk April 27 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. To register as a team or individual for the Palmetto Heart Walk visit palmettoheartwalk.org.

For more information about all of the activities call Carla Raines at 843-540-6338 or email carla.raines@heart.org.

Old Town Paint Out

If you love to paint ... especially outside ... artists of all ages and abilities are invited to the Old Town Bluffton Paint Out, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $20 in advance or $25 walk-up. Registration forms are available at any of the Old Town art galleries.

Artists will check in at the event tent at the corner of Calhoun and Lawrence streets between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and then slip off to any of Old Town’s many lovely sites to paint.

For information, call 843-757-8185 or email sobagallery.com. This is always a very fun event so try not to miss it, or the judging of the results at 4 p.m.