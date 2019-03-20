Parade guests, whopping picnic Fuskie style and Easter doings keep the hip hoppin’

The Packet’s David Lauderdale was named grand marshal of this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade held recently on Hilton Head Island. I read with great interest that David’s 5-month-old grandson, Bram Lauderdale, accompanied by his parents, flew down from Brooklyn to share the fun day. I thought, “Wow that is a long way to come and a lovely surprise for Bram’s grandparents.”
I was very flattered to be named grand marshal, not long ago, of the Bluffton Christmas Parade. Alas a bit jealous of David because the farthest anyone in my family traveled to share in my honor was from Estill. Nonetheless, I loved them for the effort of getting up early so a parking spot could be found and a front-row seat secured.
‘Take 40 eggs ...’
I love reading old cook books. I found a recipe once from Mount Vernon written in 1781 for a “Great Cake.”
“Take forty eggs, divide the whites and yolks and beat the whites to a froth. Then work four pounds of butter to a cream, and put the whites of the eggs in the mixture a tablespoon full at a time until well-worked. Then put four pounds of sugar, finely powdered, to it in the same manner. Then put in the yolks of the eggs and five pounds of flour and five pounds of fruit. Add to it mace, nutmeg, one-half pint of wine and some French brandy. Two hours will bake it.”
Can you even imagine how exhausting it must have been to make this cake for it surely took most of the day and the pan must have been gigantic. This cake was made by Martha Custis for her grandmother.
Daufuskie picnic
The following is an entry dated 1878 in a journal about a picnic trip to Daufuskie via boat from Savannah. The boat left about 9 a.m. from River Street and arrived at Bloody Point about 11 a.m. The travelers rested and visited with friends who lived on Daufuskie and then started their return trip back to Savannah.
At 2 p.m. while en route they lunched on the following .... boned turkey sandwiches, crab salad, chicken salad, orange sherbet, strawberries and strawberry ice cream, snowball pound cake, six bottles of champagne, two of sherry, two of whiskey, lots of ice.
They also had on board five bamboo rocking chairs, napkins, plates, dishes, tumblers, wine glasses, knives, forks, spoons, saucers, etc. Remember, these were not made of paper or plastic.
The boat finally reached the wharf in Savannah at 6:45 p.m. and it was noted “weather was perfect and nothing untoward happened.” Except, I suspect, they all toddled off into a fog stuffed to the gills.
Bluffton Easter
The annual Bluffton Easter celebration will be held Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. until noon this year. At 10 a.m., we will greet the Easter Bunny in front of The Store on Calhoun Street in old town. We will hippity hop and share Bluffton Bunny Love, take pictures, etc.
Following the “Bunny” visit, we will hop over to the Bluffton Oyster Factory Park on Wharf Street for a fabulous new addition to our event. Bluffton Worship of Saint Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m.
So put on your Easter bonnet, this is going to an eggsiliciously fun celebration. For information email thestoresc@gmail.com.
