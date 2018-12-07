How the Super Bowl came to be and why we love it so much

For pro football fans, the “big game” day is right around the corner.
Do you have your favorite team jersey ready to wear on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3?
Have you started to stock up on your favorite snacks and beverages so you don’t have to make a mad dash to the grocery store during halftime when unexpected football foodie friends drop in?
There are still a lot of unanswered questions before making a wise Super Bowl pick in both the AFC and NFC playoff pictures. Have you studied up on your football stats as to which teams have the most Super Bowl wins or which players have the most Super Bowl rings? If not, read on. This may help.
The first Super Bowl game, though not designated as such, was played Jan. 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10. In 1968, the Packers won the second bowl.
The first game carrying the “Super Bowl” moniker in official marketing was played in 1969.
“Super Bowl Sunday” is considered by some an unofficial national holiday. It’s the second largest day for U.S. food consumption after Thanksgiving and has frequently been the most-watched American television broadcast of the year.
The National Football League was formed in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association before renaming itself and becoming the NFL for the 1922 season. The league’s first president was Jim Thorpe, who was among the most famous athletes of his time.
Thorpe helped add credibility to the sport. It was the start of a journey that has molded the NFL as one of the country’s favorite sports.
The NFL consists of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference.
The Super Bowl was created as part of a merger agreement between the NFL and its then-rival league, the American Football League. It was agreed that the leagues’ champion would play in the AFL-NFL world championship game until the merger was to officially begin in 1970.
After the merger, each league was redesignated as a conference and the game has since been played between the conference champions to determine the NFL league champion.
Currently the NFC leads the league with 27 Super Bowl wins to 25 wins for the AFC.
The team with most NFL championships is the Green Bay Packers with 13 (nine NFL titles before the Super Bowl era and four Super Bowl championships).
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl championship titles with six.
The New England Patriots have the most Super Bowl appearances with 10.
Charles Haley, a pass rusher, had a 13-year career with the 49ers and Cowboys.
Patriot quarterback Tom Brady has an 18-year career, all with the New England Patriots.
Both Haley and Brady have five Super Bowl rings, a record for the most rings won by a single player.
Brady’s five are the most won while playing on the same team. He also has more than any quarterback in Super Bowl history.
The Patriot’s 2015 Super Bowl ring was valued at $36,500 and has 205 diamonds.
The 2019 Super Bowl will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. This is Atlanta’s third Super Bowl. The city hosted the game in 1994 and 2000 at the Georgia Dome.
The sites for future Super Bowls are in South Florida, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles, so if you want to attend a Super Bowl closer home, you better start thinking about tickets now. They will surely cost you more than your stay-at-home-and-watch-it-on-TV-with-popcorn-and-beverages option.
