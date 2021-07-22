Bed race, Guns N’ Roses tribute band highlight Friday’s Beaufort Water Festival

The bed race and a Guns N’ Roses tribute band highlight Friday’s events as the 65th annual Beaufort Water Festival enters its final weekend.

In the fan-favorite bed race, four runners push a rider on a wildly decorated bed or gurney, starting at the corner of Bay and Harrington streets.

Start time is 5 p.m.

Friday evening’s entertainment features Nightrain, a Guns N’ Roses tribute band. The opening act is Steel Rail Express.

The cost is $15, and gates open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

Remember, you must be 18 with a valid ID to get in.

Thursday, July 22

Festival Arts & Crafts Market, Promenade at the Waterfront Park, noon to 7 p.m.

Lowcountry supper, Waterfront Park, 6 to 7:30 p.m. $15.

Headline Entertainment: Andrew Beam; opening act, Chris Jones featuring The Whistlers. Gates open at $6. Children 5 and under get in free.

Saturday, July 24

Festival Arts & Crafts Market, Promenade at Waterfront Park, 10 a.m.-7 pm.

Water Festival Grand Parade, Downtown Beaufort, 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Non-Profit Expo, Waterfront Park Pavilion, noon-4 p.m.

A big crowd was on hand for the Beaufort Water Festival Talent Show Thursday night. Beaufort Water Festival

Air Show (stunt planes, parachutists), Waterfront Park, 1-4 p.m.

Commodore’s Ball, Tim Clark Band, Waterfront Park, gates open at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. show. $10.

Sunday, July 25

Festival Arts & Crafts Market, promenade at Waterfront Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats, Beaufort River in front of Waterfront Park Seawall, noon to 2 p.m., free registration, boats must register to be eligible for prizes.