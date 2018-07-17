Beaufort’s got talent: Here’s what’s on tap for the Water Festival on Wednesday

Here’s a chance to find out the hidden abilities of your Beaufort friends and neighbors.
The Beaufort Water Festival’s annual talent show is Wednesday in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Past acts have included singing and dancing and instrument performances.
Tickets are $10 or an official Water Festival T-shirt will earn free admission. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Applications and auditions for the show have already taken place.
Keep an eye on the weather. The Water Festival’s opening ceremony was derailed Friday night, and storms cut short the entertainment during Motown Monday.
2018 Beaufort Water Festival
*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market
7 p.m.: Talent show. Tickets are $10 or free with an official 2018 Water Festival T-shirt. Children under 5 are free. Gates open at 6 p.m.
