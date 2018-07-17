These Beaufort talent show acts get the jitters, but they don't cope by envisioning the crowd in its undies

For most, the idea of performing for hundreds of strangers would be the show stopper, but not for these youngsters. The Beaufort Water Festival Talent Show on Wednesday at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park gave us the opportunity to interview seve
Beaufort Water Festival

Beaufort’s got talent: Here’s what’s on tap for the Water Festival on Wednesday

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@islandpacket.com

July 17, 2018 11:18 AM

Here’s a chance to find out the hidden abilities of your Beaufort friends and neighbors.

The Beaufort Water Festival’s annual talent show is Wednesday in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Past acts have included singing and dancing and instrument performances.

Tickets are $10 or an official Water Festival T-shirt will earn free admission. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Applications and auditions for the show have already taken place.

Keep an eye on the weather. The Water Festival’s opening ceremony was derailed Friday night, and storms cut short the entertainment during Motown Monday.

2018 Beaufort Water Festival

*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

7 p.m.: Talent show. Tickets are $10 or free with an official 2018 Water Festival T-shirt. Children under 5 are free. Gates open at 6 p.m.

