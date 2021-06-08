Marine recruit who died during ‘Crucible’ training joins list of Parris Island deaths

The Friday death of a Marine recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island is tragic but not unprecedented.

Pfc. Dalton Beals died while completing “the Crucible,” a grueling 54-hour exercise that caps off Parris Island’s 13-week training program and ends in a 9-mile hike.

The cause of Beals’ death is “under investigation,” according to Staff Sgt. Anne Henry.

Since 2000, at least seven Marines have died during training at Parris Island, one of two Marine training depots in the nation:

At least one drill instructor has died while stationed at Parris Island. On June 5, 2014, Staff Sgt. Hugo O. Espinoza, 31, was found dead in base housing just about one year after he became a drill instructor for the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion. No foul play was suspected.

And at least one recruit sustained “serious brain damage” during boot camp. On Oct. 28, 2016, Kristian Gashaj, an 18-year-old from Sterling Heights, Michigan, fell two stories inside the depot’s recruit processing center and was in a coma while being treated at MUSC in Charleston. He died in 2019, according to an obituary that did not list his cause of death.