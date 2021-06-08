Local Military News

Marine recruit who died during ‘Crucible’ training joins list of Parris Island deaths

The Friday death of a Marine recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island is tragic but not unprecedented.

Pfc. Dalton Beals died while completing “the Crucible,” a grueling 54-hour exercise that caps off Parris Island’s 13-week training program and ends in a 9-mile hike.

The cause of Beals’ death is “under investigation,” according to Staff Sgt. Anne Henry.

Since 2000, at least seven Marines have died during training at Parris Island, one of two Marine training depots in the nation:

At least one drill instructor has died while stationed at Parris Island. On June 5, 2014, Staff Sgt. Hugo O. Espinoza, 31, was found dead in base housing just about one year after he became a drill instructor for the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion. No foul play was suspected.

And at least one recruit sustained “serious brain damage” during boot camp. On Oct. 28, 2016, Kristian Gashaj, an 18-year-old from Sterling Heights, Michigan, fell two stories inside the depot’s recruit processing center and was in a coma while being treated at MUSC in Charleston. He died in 2019, according to an obituary that did not list his cause of death.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
Profile Image of Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson joined The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette as a projects reporter in 2019, after graduating from Brown University. His work has won Rhode Island and South Carolina Press Association awards for education and investigative reporting. He previously worked as an intern at The Washington Post and the Investigative Reporting Workshop in Washington D.C. Lucas hails from central Pennsylvania and speaks Spanish and Portuguese.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service