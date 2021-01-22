Marine Corps recruits start quarantining out of Jacksonville before arriving on Parris Island

The Marine Corps is now sending its recruits to a Jacksonville, Fla., hotel to quarantine before they ship off to Parris Island for training, Corps officials confirmed Friday.

In mid-July, the corps began sending recruits to Atlanta hotels to quarantine for two weeks before they arrived on base, as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 on base and in the community. The last recruits to quarantine in Atlanta arrived at Parris Island Wednesday.

Capt. Bryan McDonnell, a communications officer at Parris Island, said the Marine Corps Task Force Commitment moved operations to Jacksonville “to increase logistical efficiencies” with hurricane season being over.

“Each adjustment to our quarantine process is carefully balanced between the safety and health of our poolees and staff, while ensuring our mission of making Marines continues uninterrupted,” McDonnell said.

He would not confirm which hotel the recruits were staying in.

Before Atlanta, the recruits would be housed in barracks at The Citadel in Charleston for two-week periods. They moved out as the school prepared to open for its cadets.

In Florida, as in Georgia, recruits will receive medical checks twice a day and remain isolated for 14 days before they travel to South Carolina to begin the 12-week bootcamp required to become a Marine. Graduation ceremonies remain closed to the public.