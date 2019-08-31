Bluffton is building a Veterans’ Memorial. Here’s what it’ll look like

Video: Bluffton’s Veterans Day Parade Joining local veterans in the morning parade down Bridge Street in Old Town were, in part, the Bluffton High School Army JROTC, local boy scout troops, and members of the Bluffton Township Fire District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joining local veterans in the morning parade down Bridge Street in Old Town were, in part, the Bluffton High School Army JROTC, local boy scout troops, and members of the Bluffton Township Fire District.

A peaceful place to remember veterans past and present is in the works for Bluffton.

The town has agreed to sponsor a Veterans’ Memorial, which will be located on Buckwalter Place across from Evicare, according to an announcement from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 205.

A town park is also in the works for Buckwalter Place.

The Town of Bluffton will fund the construction of the memorial, and the Legion is selling commemorative bricks that can be engraved with names or messages.

The memorial will “serve as a place to pay tribute and give thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to those who served,” according to the Legion.

There are about 18,800 veterans currently living in Beaufort County, according to the American Communities Survey done each year by the U.S. Census Bureau.

A majority of those veterans served in the Vietnam Era and the Gulf War after 2001, the survey shows.

The memorial has been in the works since around 2015 when Legion members noticed that “unlike most towns in South Carolina, Bluffton has no memorial honoring those who serve or have served in our Armed Forces in wartime and peace,” the Legion website says.

