Local Military News Marine Corps’ first female F-35 fighter pilot spent 4 years training at MCAS Beaufort August 12, 2019 12:30 PM

Capt. Anneliese Satz just became the Marine Corps' first female F-35B fighter pilot after spending 4 years training at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort. The 29-year-old Marine will now join the Japan-based Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121.