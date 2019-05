Local Military News Remembering Sgt. Major Donna Dunbar: A Bluffton mom, realtor and retired U.S. Marine May 21, 2019 04:12 PM

Sgt. Major Donna Dunbar retired from the U.S. Marine Corps at Parris Island in 2016. The 46-year-old woman was a mother of two and realtor in Bluffton, S.C., before she died unexpectedly in May 2019.