3 veterans with no families will be buried in Beaufort. Here’s how to honor them

Three veterans with no known family members will be buried Wednesday at Beaufort National Cemetery, and a local Wreaths Across America chapter is asking the public to help lay them to rest.

“Be their family and honor their service to America,” says a post on the Wreaths Across America Beaufort Facebook page.

The three are:

Frank J. Remeikis, a World War II veteran who died Feb. 27, 2007, at age 89.

Wesley Allen Jones, a Vietnam veteran who died March 5, 2007, at age 53.

Walter Boyd Hall, a Vietnam veteran who died Aug. 24, 2012, at age 62.

A post on the Patriot Guard Riders’ website says the group will form a flag line.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St.