Local Military News
3 veterans with no families will be buried in Beaufort. Here’s how to honor them
Three veterans with no known family members will be buried Wednesday at Beaufort National Cemetery, and a local Wreaths Across America chapter is asking the public to help lay them to rest.
“Be their family and honor their service to America,” says a post on the Wreaths Across America Beaufort Facebook page.
The three are:
- Frank J. Remeikis, a World War II veteran who died Feb. 27, 2007, at age 89.
- Wesley Allen Jones, a Vietnam veteran who died March 5, 2007, at age 53.
- Walter Boyd Hall, a Vietnam veteran who died Aug. 24, 2012, at age 62.
A post on the Patriot Guard Riders’ website says the group will form a flag line.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St.
