SC man & 45,000 Americans are searching for owner of this Parris Island Marine ring

For Wesley Jordan, the past six days at work haven’t been much different from any other week — except for all the buzz.
There’s the buzzing: the phone in his pocket, constantly vibrating with notifications and messages.
And the ripples: the ever-expanding wake of the picture he posted online, a stone cast into a social-media pond that somehow made waves in the Facebook ocean.
That picture: a close-up of a silver Marine Corps ring with a blood-red stone pinched between the grime-lined fingers of a man who works with his hands.
Wesley Jordan: tire-care manager and, now, caretaker of precious jewelry. Internet sleuth. A guy in Dillon, S.C., trying to do a good deed.
And a guy floored by the kindness of others.
“It’s been staggering,” Jordan said Thursday morning of his almost week-old Facebook post, a picture of a Marine ring missing its owner.
Currently, the post has been shared roughly 45,000 times. Over 400 people have commented, offering suggestions, information and help. Additionally, he’s received hundreds of Facebook messages.
An inscription on the ring indicates it likely belongs to a Sept. 22, 2017, boot-camp graduate from Platoon 1066 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Dillon is located off I-95, a highway Marines travel to reach Camp Lejeune and other bases in eastern North Carolina. Jordan, who works at the Love’s Travel Stop in town, estimates the ring turned up at his gas station a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s kind of reassuring,” Jordan said. “The way some people would describe the world right now — going to hell in a hand-basket — it’s amazing people would take just a moment of their day to help.”
He said “a lady” has been very helpful in tracking down potential owners. According to a Parris Island graduation program, 77 Marines in Platoon 1066, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, finished boot camp Sept. 22, 2017. Jordan thinks he’s narrowed the pool down to two men.
He also plans to contact Balfour, the ring’s manufacturer, to check the maker’s mark — stamped inside the ring — with the company, which he hopes will yield more information.
Still, he said, tracking down young Marines in the fleet has been challenging.
“Somebody had to put 14 weeks of their life (into boot camp) to get that ring,” Jordan said.
“(That Marine) worked hard to earn that right,” he continued, “and I want him to have that ring back.”
For now, though, the post will keep being shared.
“Shared in Campbell Texas,” one person commented on Jordan’s post.
“Shared in Michigan,” another wrote.
“Shared Strawberry Plains, Tn.”
“Shared in Bellingham WA.”
“Shared in the high desert in California.”
“Shared in Madison, MS.”
“Sharing in Oklahoma.”
“Shared!”
“Shared!!”
Shared.
With the world.
With love.
From a Love’s.
In Dillon, S.C.
