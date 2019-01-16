2nd man with ties to Savannah military wing arrested on child sex-related charges

A Georgia Air National Guard member has been charged with criminal attempt of child molestation, becoming the second person with ties to Savannah military to face child sex charges in about a month.
John Albis, 45, of the 165th Airlift Wing, was arrested Jan. 9, the Savannah Morning News reported.
Georgia Air National Guard spokeswoman Maj. Pamela Stauffer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the investigation was ongoing.
“These allegations go against our Air Force core values,” she is quoted as saying.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
As of Wednesday, Albis was still detained at the Chatham County Detention Center.
A hearing is scheduled in his case on Feb. 6, according to Chatham County court records.
An officer who also has ties to the Air National Guard in Savannah was arrested a little more than a month earlier as part of an FBI sex sting.
On Dec. 4, Air Force Lt. Col. Willie Newson, 47, was charged with child exploitation after he was accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old girl he met online in Marietta, Georgia, The Island Packet previously reported.
Newson formerly commanded the 165th Communication Flight of the 165th Airlift Wing, according to the Air Force Times.
Comments