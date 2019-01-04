For first time, Marines will gender-integrate training at Parris Island, reports say

For the first time in its history, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will integrate male and female training platoons, according to reports.
Citing a Marine Corps statement issued Friday, ABC News reported that a female platoon will be integrated into the previously all-male 3rd Recruit Training Battalion during boot camp.
But the move is not permanent, according to ABC: a Marine spokesperson told that news outlet that the Corps will assess how the platoon performs “in this model” as it continually evaluates recruit training.
The female trainees will be led by female drill instructors, ABC reported, but will live in barracks co-inhabited by male recruits.
In recent years — about a century since Opha May Johnson became the first female Marine in 1918 — dozens of women have broken several barriers in the Corps.
In January 2017, four female Marines became the first to graduate Parris Island with infantry contracts; one of those Marines was Maria Daume, who, a few months later, became the first woman to join the infantry “through the traditional entry-level training process, ... made available to women just a half-year earlier,” Voice of America reported.
In September 2017, a female Marine officer became the first woman to graduate the Corps’ Infantry Officers Course, according to the Marine Corps Times.
That officer, First Lt. Marina A. Hierl, became in August 2018 the first woman to take command of and lead an infantry platoon, the Times reported.
And the first women entered the Corps’ West Coast Marine Combat Training Battalion in March 2018, and trained alongside men, according to the Times.
Those firsts were only possible after then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter opened all military occupations to women in January 2016, according to the Department of Defense, and after Carter approved the Corps’ plan to integrate Marine jobs in March 2017, according to the Times.
In August, female recruits were the first to receive the Corps’ new dress blues, which more closely resembles the dress uniform worn by men, according to the Times.
Roughly 20,000 recruits train each year on Parris Island, according to the depot’s website.
The depot’s 4th Recruit Training Battalion — which trains all the Corps’ female recruits — graduates around 3,400 women each year, according to the unit’s website.
Women began training on Parris Island in 1949, according to the Corps.
This story will be updated.
