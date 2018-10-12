A U.S. Marine Corps recruit fires a M16A4 rifle during training Sept. 5, 2018, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.
Marines ‘live-fire’ training to close Parris Island waterways this weekend at these times

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

October 12, 2018 09:13 AM

Boaters in the Parris Island area might hear gunfire this weekend, and might find some of their typical waterways closed to traffic, according to a Marine Corps news release.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will conduct “extended live-fire training” and close three area waterways from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the release said.

During the training, the marsh and waterways in the following “impact area” will be closed to boater traffic:

  • Archers Creek
  • Ribbon Creek
  • Edding Creek

For more information about firing times and waterway closures, boaters can contact Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.

