Marines ‘live-fire’ training to close Parris Island waterways this weekend at these times

Boaters in the Parris Island area might hear gunfire this weekend, and might find some of their typical waterways closed to traffic, according to a Marine Corps news release.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will conduct “extended live-fire training” and close three area waterways from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the release said.
During the training, the marsh and waterways in the following “impact area” will be closed to boater traffic:
- Archers Creek
- Ribbon Creek
- Edding Creek
For more information about firing times and waterway closures, boaters can contact Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.
