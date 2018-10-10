Marines update Parris Island graduation, family activities ahead of Hurricane Michael

As Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida, the Marines have announced some changes to this week’s boot-camp graduation activities at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Thursday’s Family Day activities have been canceled, depot commander Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn said in a video statement posted to Parris Island’s Facebook page.
While the depot’s facilities will remain open, only Department of Defense card-holders will have access to the base Thursday; still, Glynn encouraged people to stay home if they can that day.
But here’s some good news: Friday’s 9 a.m. graduation ceremony for newly minted Marines who just finished recruit training is open to the public and a go, depot officials say.
As of now, the ceremony will still be held outside, as Friday’s forecast looks favorable. But the depot’s All-Weather Training Center will serve as a fallback location in the event rain lingers in the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Depot officials are expecting between 2 and 3 inches of rain and wind gusts up to 40 m.p.h. Thursday, according to the video post.
The storm is fast-moving, according to weather reports, and should shoot up through southern portions of Georgia and into South Carolina throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.
Marines are standing by to clean up any damage Michael might bring.
Naval Hospital Beaufort
Naval Hospital Beaufort will be closed Thursday, according to spokesperson Lisa Lill.
The facility’s urgent care center will be open until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The hospital anticipates reopening for regular business hours Friday.
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
The air station continues to monitor the storm, according to its Facebook page and its website.
Here’s where to find Beaufort County Marine and military information:
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
Webpage: www.mcrdpi.marines.mil
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ParrisIsland/
Twitter: @MCRDPI (twitter.com/MCRDPI)
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort
Webpage: www.beaufort.marines.mil
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MCASBeaufort/
Twitter: @MCASBeaufortSC (twitter.com/MCASBeaufortSC)
Naval Hospital Beaufort
Webpage: www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhbeaufort/Pages/Welcome_Page.aspx
Facebook: www.facebook.com/navalhospitalbeaufort/
Twitter: @NHB1949 (twitter.com/NHB1949)
Comments