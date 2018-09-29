Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station issues air debris warning after Friday’s plane crash

The Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort has issued an air debris warning after a multi-million dollar jet crashed on Little Barnwell Island Friday — just miles away from the air station.
“As with any aircraft crash, burned material or other debris from the aircraft may have become airborne,” a MCAS news release said.
According to wind dispersal models, airborne carbon fiber particles may have been blown west of the impact zone, the release said. Those particles could potentially span up to 31 miles.
MCAS said the particles should fully dissipate over the next few days.
“Although the risk of exposure is low, children and the elderly as well as those with compromised immune systems may have a higher risk of experiencing symptoms,” the release said. “Inhaling carbon fibers may cause breathing difficulties and symptoms similar to the common cold. If you think you are experiencing symptoms, please immediately seek medical attention.”
Residents in the area continue to be urged to stay away from the crash site.
The pilot in the crash ejected safely from a single-seat Lockhead Martin F-35B Lightning II Marine Corps Training Squadron VMFAT-501 — a unit known as the “Warlords” — around 11:45 a.m.
The pilot and was listed in stable condition as of Friday evening. No injuries or damages have been reported.
Comments