Parris Island area waterways to close soon, temporarily, for Marine weapons training

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

September 28, 2018 11:11 AM

Boaters near Parris Island might hear gunfire next week, and might find some of their usual waterways closed to traffic, according to a Marine Corps news release.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will conduct “extended live-fire training” beginning 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, and concluding around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, the release, sent Friday morning, said.

During the training, the marsh and waterways in the following “impact area” will be closed to boater traffic:

  • Archers Creek
  • Ribbon Creek
  • Edding Creek

For more information about firing times and waterway closures, boaters can contact Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.

MCRDPI screen shot.JPG
A screen-grab of a map showing the area around Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.
Google Maps

