Parris Island area waterways to close soon, temporarily, for Marine weapons training

Boaters near Parris Island might hear gunfire next week, and might find some of their usual waterways closed to traffic, according to a Marine Corps news release.
Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will conduct “extended live-fire training” beginning 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, and concluding around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, the release, sent Friday morning, said.
During the training, the marsh and waterways in the following “impact area” will be closed to boater traffic:
- Archers Creek
- Ribbon Creek
- Edding Creek
For more information about firing times and waterway closures, boaters can contact Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.
