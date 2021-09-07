If you’re new to Port Royal, here’s a casual place to meet your neighbors. But BYOB

New to the Port Royal?

Meet your neighbors at a “porch party” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the old Pluff Mudd Coffee at 1632-A Paris Ave. between Corner Perk and the Port Royal Museum.

Porch parties were launched eight years ago as a way for newcomers to meet their neighbors in a casual setting, said Kat Bray.

Bray is a member of the board of the The Friends of the Port Royal Cypress Wetlands, which supports the town’s wetlands and rookery. The not-for-profit is sponsoring the first porch party after a 20-month hiatus because of COVID-19.

Light appetizers and desserts will be served, but bring your own favorite adult beverage. Bray said newcomers and long-time residents alike can meet their neighbors and also learn more about future improvements at the wetlands.