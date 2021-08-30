Pipeline work to close part of Spanish Moss Trail, disrupt traffic for months. What to know

Construction of a $7.5 million water transmission line will improve water pressure for 19,000 Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority customers in Beaufort and Lady’s Island.

But the pipe boring project, which will cut through the heart of Beaufort, also will disrupt traffic and trail use, closing neighborhood roads and a section of the Spanish Moss Trail.

The BJWSA North Street Transmission Project involves connecting existing water mains on Hamar Street and Robert Smalls Parkway with a new, 20-inch-diameter transmission main, said Rebecca Bowyer, BJWSA’s director of engineering.

The transmission line sends water from the treatment plant to distribution areas. In total, 9,217 linear feet of PVC pipe will be buried, or about 1.7 miles, during the 11-month project.

The blue line shows the location of a new water transmission line that will be buried in Beaufort from September through July. Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.







Construction materials will be delivered to Hamar Street Wednesday. Work will continue until July.

Nine things to know about the project

1. A section of Spanish Moss Trail will close.

Pipe will be buried in BJWSA right-of-way next to the Spanish Moss Trail between North Street and Robert Smalls Parkway. Bowyer said the trail section will not be closed until after Labor Day, which is Sept. 6. The construction schedule calls for keeping it closed for 9 months, although BJWSA will try to reopen the trail sooner, Bowyer said. The trail section will be restored to pre-construction condition.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

2. Major roads are in the pipe’s path.

Ribaut Road and Robert Smalls Parkway are in the path of the project. The pipe will be bored beneath the pavement where possible. Temporary lane closures may be necessary, but no closures are anticipated.

3. Neighborhood streets will be closed.

Portions of North and Hamar streets will be closed to the general public during construction, but residents will have access to their homes. No more than one block will be closed at a time, BJWSA says. Those streets will be torn up during the installation of the pipe, Bowyer said, and repaved afterward.

4. Night work is planned around school.

Road closures near Beaufort Elementary will be coordinated so buses and vehicles can operate on schedule. In addition, work around the school will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. so classes are not affected.

5. Construction will continue until next summer.

Construction is expected to end by July 2022.

6. Battery Creek is in the path.

Pipe will be bored underneath Battery Creek and any tributaries. No trees will be cut down in the project, Bowyer said, and it won’t affect wetlands.

7. The new pipe will improve water flow.

Beaufort-Jasper Authority says the project will improve service to 19,000 customers in downtown Beaufort and Lady’s Island by increasing flows and pressure. It also will increase capacity for fire protection.

8. The cost is covered by current fees.

Future fee increases are not planned to pay for the work because it is included in BJWSA’s current capital plan and already accounted for in the current fee structure. “This one is covered,” Bowyer said.

9. Here’s how to get updates

BJWSA is posting regular updates on its website at https://www.bjwsa.org/current-projects/.