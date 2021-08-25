Bad Shell Point drainage causing flooding. Here’s how Beaufort County plans to fix it

Drainage is poor in Shell Point, which leads to flooding problems in the unincorporated area of Beaufort County,.

A new study looked at where water flows and makes recommendations on how to fix it.

Residents can learn more about the problem and potential solutions at a 6 to 8 p.m. meeting Thursday at Shell Point Baptist Church, 871 Parris Island Gateway in Port Royal.

Alice Howard, the District 4 representative on the Beaufort County Council, and state Rep. Shannon Erickson will host the community meeting on the drainage study. Beaufort County, S.C. Department of Transportation and Town of Port Royal staff members will be available to answer questions.

Shell Point has more than 2,300 residents. Many of the homes in the area were constructed in the 1960s on slabs, Howard said.

The drainage system has not kept up, Howard said, and that also affects areas of the Town of Port Royal.

The area has experienced localized flooding, and residents have complained of flooding on roadways and on private properties, overflowing ditches and erosion.

Areas in Shell Point where residents have complained about flooding. Beaufort County

Beaufort County hired Cranston Engineering Group to study existing storm water infrastructure.

Proposed improvements include:

Cleaning and reshaping of ditches and culverts in right of ways.

Channel improvements.

Upgraded storm water outfalls and culverts.

At Thursday’s meeting, questions and answers will follow a 20-minute presentation, Howard said.

The study will be used to apply for grants to fix the problem, she added.