Past due on rent or utilities because of the pandemic? The Beaufort library can help.

Renters can get financial support with past-due rent and utilities through SC Stay Plus, a program that is providing help for pandemic-related financial shortfalls.

In-person guidance on the program will be available at Beaufort County libraries, including the Beaufort Branch Library, 311 Scott St., beginning Monday.

Residents should go to the first-floor meeting room for assistance, the library said.

The assistance is available at a time when the delta variant is filling up hospital beds in Beaufort.

SC Stay Plus provides payments directly to landlords and utility companies.

The program, funded by the federal government, was launched in May 2021 to assist those who are experiencing financial hardships and housing challenges. In South Carolina, residents in 39 counties are eligible.

Residents can sign up online or visit any Beaufort County branch library, which are offering free public access to computers, free Wi-Fi and information about the program.

“As a valued community resource, the Beaufort County Library exists to connect residents to a wide variety of resources,” library director Amanda Dickman said in a news release.

To apply, renters must provide identification and proof of income and unemployment, and proof of financial hardship. Examples of those documents include pictures or scans of a photo identification such as a driver’s license or passport; a copy of a signed lease or proof of rent payments; a 2020 federal tax return; a pay stub from the last 60 days; an eviction notice; past-due utility notices; and unemployment benefits letters. The lack of documents should not discourage residents from applying, the state says.

The Beaufort library hours are 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-4:30p.m Fridays; and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

SC Stay Plus applications are collected online and can be accessed from schousing.com/home/sc-stay-plus. For more information, contact the SC Stay Plus call center at 803-336-3420 or toll free at 1-800-476-0412.