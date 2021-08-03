St. Helena Island woman cried when she won $50K on $2 ticket. How she celebrated

A St. Helena Island woman won $50,000 with a $2 lottery ticket — on her birthday no less.

She won the cash on a $2 Jumbo Bucks ticket that she purchased at the Seaside Mini Market on Seaside Road in St. Helena Island, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The win transformed a run-of-the-mill birthday into something the woman will never forget.

“I cried,” the winner admitted to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, but they were happy tears.

She said she celebrated with a family cookout, according to a news release from the lottery.

“I still can’t believe I won.” she said. “It’s awesome!”

Six top prizes of $50,000 remain in the $2 Jumbo Bucks instant ticket game with odds of 1 in 600,000.

Seaside Mini Market received a commission of $500 for selling the claimed ticket.