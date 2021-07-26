Beaufort News
Want to rescue pets in Beaufort County? Learn how at this Animal Services training
Beaufort County Animal Services is looking for residents interested in rescuing animals.
To be part of the County Animal Response Team, or CART, volunteers can attend a two-day free training on how to respond and care for animals in the event of a disaster or other emergency.
The training will by Zoom and in person at the Burton Wells Recreation Center, 1 Middleton Recreation Drive, in Burton from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Topics will include federal and state disaster plans, climate change and the impact on animals, hurricanes, floods, slack water rescue, the role and history of CART, table-top exercises, and more. Dr. Green will lead the workshops from Critters at Risk.
To register for either in-person attendance or Zoom, contact Beaufort County Animal Services by text at 843-812-2413 or email shelter@bcgov.net.
In-person seating is limited and is offered via registration on a “first-come, first-served” basis.
All volunteers unable to attend in person are welcome to join online via Zoom.
To register for Zoom in advance, please follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsc-mtqDsuHNRpQovN5rn_8LXy_ugYTcl2.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
