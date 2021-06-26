Heads up Beaufort! Robert Smalls, PI Gateway work will require cautious driving

Attention Beaufort: Construction work, including a new signal light, is planned on Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway that will require caution while driving through work zones.

Blythe will perform concrete median work on South Carolina 170, or Robert Smalls Parkway, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday. Despite left inside lane closures, traffic will continue but motorists are asked to use caution driving through the work zone.

A new signal will be turned on at Robert Smalls and W.K. Alston Drive on Monday. It will be set to the “flashing/caution” setting.

Blythe also is planning traffic signal work at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and U.S. Highway 21 or Parris Island Gateway beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. Left inside and right lane closures are scheduled until 7 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be maintained but motorists are asked to use caution.