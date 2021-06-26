Cat Island’s ‘drop-dead gorgeous’ golf course is due for a comeback. When will it happen?

The general manager of a once popular and well-designed Cat Island golf course that closed in 2019 says she’s committed to reopening, perhaps as soon as late summer but not before the course is ready.

Meanwhile, at least one golfer who took advantage of a golf membership promotion offered in 2020 says he has unsuccessfully tried to get his money back because of delays in the reopening.

Cat Island Group LLC purchased the property almost two years ago at a public foreclosure sale.

General manager Wendy Barber was at the site Monday. Her family, which has roots in New Jersey, is behind the company that has plans to resurrect the course. She currently lives outside of Atlanta but is planning to relocate to the area.

“It’s a beautiful property,” Barber said. “It truly is. I think it’s owed the time and dedication that it deserves. That’s the reason why I’m here.”

After the purchase, the group leased the property to somebody else, but that arrangement didn’t work and was terminated. Barber arrived in April to take over the comeback of Cat Island Golf, Pool and Grill.

The owners of Cat Island Golf, Pool and Grill are working to resurrect the golf course that has been closed since 2019. Karl Puckett

Memberships that were sold while the property was being leased will be honored once the 18-hole course reopens, Barber said.

Cat Island Group’s goal is to have the course open by late summer or September, but Barber said she won’t be held to a specific reopening date because “we’re not going to open the course prematurely.”

The course was in such disrepair that it won’t be fully restored until next summer, Barber said, “but it will be open way before that.”

The popular course, which winds through a waterfront community, was called Sanctuary Club, but it abruptly closed in January 2019. Former owner Jeff Fischer said at the time that the business struggled because of a decline in play, competition from the golf course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and adverse weather.

Cat Island was the last course designed by notable designer George Cobb before he died. Karl Puckett

Grant Golf LLC later filed foreclosure papers. In January 2020, the golf course and associated property sold for $425,000 in the foreclosure sale.

“I walked into something where there was somewhat of a black cloud based on previous people,” Barber said.

After the course closed, Barber said the property was dormant for 17 months. Several homes went up for sale after the course sank into disrepair. Pools were green. You couldn’t see across the fairways. Some residents were not pleased, Barber said, and “I understand that.”

“I have a passion for that property and we want to get it to its natural beauty, and it deserves that. It really does,” Barber said.

Pools, driving range, restaurant open

Work is occurring now on the course and behind the scenes to get the course reopened. Just mowing the fairways excited some people, Barber said.

The pools, driving range, pro shop and restaurant have reopened, and summer camp groups are using the site. Improvements are planned at the bar, kitchen, pools and cabana. The bar and restaurant, open on weekends now, eventually will be open six or seven days a week. Landscaping already is occurring across the various properties. Plans are to change the hole numbers so golfers finish behind the clubhouse, Barber said.

Cat Island was the last course that notable designer George Cobb designed before his death in 1986. Live oaks and Spanish moss line the fairways. Other holes play along the marsh, offering views of Port Royal Sound.

“The views are drop-dead gorgeous,” said Laura Taylor, director of marketing and membership sales who also manages the pro shop. “I personally am proud to be part of this venture.”

Memberships in limbo

In November 2020, Tom Richardson of Beaufort paid $1,100 for a year-long membership. It was cheap and the course was great, he said.

“We still haven’t golfed,” Richardson said.

He said he and a number of other golfers were promised the course would be open in January. When that didn’t happen, he fired off emails and was told that it would open in February, then March. In April, all communication stopped, except when members were notified that the pool had reopened.

He says he’s demanded that his money be returned.

“That’s the main thing is they won’t say anything,” Richardson said.

Taylor, who handles memberships now, said those who took advantage of the early bird special received a great deal. In essence, they are going to be getting a portion of this year and the majority of next season to play. Next year, when the course is fully resurrected, prices will be higher.

Memberships won’t start until the course opens, Barber said. She said she has tried to keep members informed.