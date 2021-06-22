Beaufort residents caught off guard as outgoing trash collection company makes early exit

Capital Waste was forced to begin delivering waste and recycling bins early to Beaufort residents week after outgoing hauler Waste Pro started picking up its bins sooner than expected. City of Beaufort

There’s been a hiccup in the transition between garbage haulers in Beaufort.

The city said previously that Capital Waste, the new hauler, would start service on July 1. Now, it’s been pressed into service Monday, June 28, and it’s started delivering thousands of trash bins earlier than expected to prepare.

The city was caught by surprise when Waste Pro, the outgoing hauler, began collecting its old bins after garbage was emptied Monday, the city said. Originally, under the transition plan worked out by the city, Waste Pro was to continue garbage collection through June 30.

That prompted Capital Waste Services, Beaufort’s new contractor for waste and recycling, to start delivering new 9,000 garbage and recycling bins to single-family homes in Beaufort earlier than expected this week.

It expects to have all bins delivered by early next week.

Once residents have their new bins, they should use them, the city said.

Beginning Monday, June 28, Capital Waste will collect residential trash. Recycling pickups will begin the week of July 5 and will be on the same day as the resident’s trash pickup.

If there are any issues with garbage pickup next week, residents may Capital Waste Services at 843-757-2722. Commercial businesses in the City of Beaufort should call Capital Waste Services to verify that the business is on the list to receive a new trash bin.

Matt Parker of Capital Waste Service said Waste Pro chose to discontinue providing contracted services to residents and businesses of Beaufort through the end of its contact term June 30.

“We hope the residents in the City of Beaufort have no interruption in service, and we’ll continue to work very hard to ensure we provide the best service possible despite the challenges provided by the incumbent service provider,” Parker said.

On June 8, the City Council OK’d a new five-year contract with Columbia-based Capital Waste Services, which has an office in Ridgeland. Waste Pro of Hardeeville had held a contract with the city since 2009.

Kathleen Williams, a spokesperson for the city of Beaufort, said the city was caught by surprise Monday when Waste Pro started picking up its cans.

“We did say we expected there would be a few bumps in the process as the transition happened, and there have been,” Williams said.