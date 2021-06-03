Downtown Beaufort streets to close for return of First Friday. Here’s what to expect

Downtown Beaufort will be bustling with thousands of people Friday when a street closure will accompany the First Friday event for the first time in more than a year.

A live band, vintage vehicles and even a mechanical bull are part of the evening’s scheduled entertainment.

The Lady’s Island Bridge over the Beaufort River will remain open during the downtown celebration. So will Carteret Street where it meets the bridge.

It’s the first time since December 2019 that the city has allowed closing downtown streets for the “shop local” event because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, said Scott Lee, president of the Downtown Beaufort Merchants Association, which organizes First Fridays.

Father’s Day is June 20. The First Friday theme June 4 is Dads and Dudes.

Beaufort First Fridays are from 5 to 8 p.m. Beaufort First Fridays Facebook page

The country group Steel Rail Express will perform. Classic cars and Jeeps will line the streets for viewing. And a mechanical bull in front of the Bathe store will be taking on all comers. Rides are free.

Some stores offer wine, appetizers

Police will begin closing the streets at 4 p.m. for the 5 to 8 p.m. event.

“A lot of people have been pretty excited about it,” Lee said of the return of the First Friday street closure.

First Friday, which began several years ago, is a celebration of downtown shops, restaurants, cultural venues and community where residents explore downtown galleries, shop and eat while enjoying entertainment and live demonstrations.

Each month, on the first Friday, merchants stay open later than usual, and four times a year the street is closed off for a bigger event that includes a live band.

When the streets are closed, typically 4,000 to 5,000 people attend, but it doesn’t feel crowded because people can walk around, Lee said.

Some businesses will be offering patrons wine and appetizers.

People will be able to walk around with an open container after the Downtown Merchants Association received a waiver. Leaving restaurants with an alcoholic beverage will be OK as long as it is in a plastic cup, Lee said.