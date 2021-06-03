Port Royal planning the return of its Street Music concert series. Here are the dates

Get ready for a street party, Port Royal!

After more than a year of silence because of COVID-19, live music will be heard again on Paris Avenue beginning Saturday, Aug. 7, Town Manager Van Willis said Thursday.

Three more Saturday concerts will follow.

Street Music on Paris Avenue, a decade-long-plus tradition, fuels local businesses and entertains thousands over four back-to-back Saturdays each spring and fall.

That all ended in 2020.

Fall music series

With vaccination levels up and COVID-19 cases down, “we feel comfortable doing the fall series in August,” Willis said.

Artists are being booked now.

Street Music in Port Royal attracts hundreds of people to Paris Avenue on Saturday evenings. The popular event is returning after a year’s absence due to COVID-19. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Each four-concert series costs the town about $25,000.

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. near the end of Paris Avenue, which is closed between 9th and 10th streets. The roughly 500 to 600 attendees often bring food, beverages, chairs and blankets and set up more than an hour beforehand.

Said Willis: “It’s free. It’s in the street. You can bring your own cooler, bring your own chairs. It’s a good event.”