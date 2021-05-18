Beaufort store customer wins big with $2 lottery ticket. Here’s how much he won

A customer at the Food Lion on Boundary Street in Beaufort has claimed a $30,000 prize after purchasing a winning $2 lottery ticket, the S.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday.

The winner says he bought a snack and picked out the $2 Wild Cherry Doubler scratch-off. He scanned the ticket on the grocery store’s ticket checker.

He looked closer when the message read, “Claim at Lottery.”

“I knew it was something nice,” the winner told lottery officials.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 432,000 to win $30,000 in the ($2) Wild Cherry Doubler game.

Three top prizes remain.

Food Lion #2864 in Beaufort received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

Elsewhere, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships in a creative bid to overcome the vaccine hesitancy that remains a stubborn problem across the nation.