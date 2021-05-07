Firefighters rescue dog relaxing on Port Royal rooftop, ‘enjoying the sunshine’

Firefighters rescued this dog from a Beaufort roof.

Firefighters rescued a dog from a rooftop Friday in Port Royal in one-of-a-kind call for the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department.

It happened about 11 a.m. Friday in the Shadow Moss Neighborhood of Port Royal, Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said.

A resident reported the dog on the roof. Apparently, they knocked on the door and nobody answered, so they called authorities.

When firefighters arrived, they found a black and white mixed breed dog sitting on the roof about 10 feet off the ground, “relaxing and enjoying the sunshine on the roof of his home,” the department said on Facebook.

It’s not every day you see this: Firefighters rescuing a dog from a roof.













“Here is something you don’t see everyday!” the department said.

The dog made it onto the roof through a window screen, and nobody was home, so firefighters assisted it back through the window and secured it, Bertholf said.

Bertholf can’t think of a similar situation that firefighters responded to in his 20 years with the department.

“We’ve saved dogs, but not usually dogs on roofs,” Bertholf said.

The incident, he said, is a reminder for residents not to hesitate to call the department because it is always willing to help.

City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department.