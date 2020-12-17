HELP of Beaufort hosts Boston butt fundraiser, toy pick up drive ahead of Christmas

The holidays are typically busy for nonprofit organizations, and this weekend is no exception.

HELP of Beaufort is hosting a Boston butt fundraiser Friday and Saturday, and the almost 80 families benefiting from the organization’s first-ever Christmas toy drive will be picking up their toys.

The Boston butts smoked by Sea Eagle Market are $40 each and should be pre-ordered online on HELP of Beaufort’s website, if possible. There will be around 30 extras available for purchase first-come-first-serve, so those who didn’t order ahead can still swing by early and get one, board chairman Anna Ellerbe said.

Through fundraisers like this and donations from the local community, the organization provided 78 families with gifts for the holidays, Ellerbe said.

Each child will receive a bike, six toys, and books, executive director Lori Opozda said.

HELP of Beaufort always accepts donations of food and money, but it’s also seeking winter clothes, especially coats, Ellerbe said.

“We haven’t closed one time since COVID began,” she said. “We’ve been pretty slammed since the pandemic started, especially with hospitality workers and people who had never been to a food bank before. A lot of food has been moving in and out of here.”

HELP of Beaufort is located at 1810 Ribaut Road in Port Royal, and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.