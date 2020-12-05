Beaufort Co. residents will now hear fewer fighter jets overhead. Here’s why

Good news to anyone in the Beaufort area who has noticed more jet noise since last November: The Marine Corps Air Station primary runway construction project is complete.

That means normal aircraft flight patterns will resume, and there will likely be less jet noise overhead.

Last year, the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce said the construction project caused more aircraft than usual to be stationed at the Marine Corps air base.

The change in flight patterns meant more planes were in the sky, and residents noticed more air traffic noise.

Now, the construction project is complete and has “improved the proficiency, safety and readiness of our pilots and airfield operations,” according to a news release from the air station.

Jet noise has long been an issue among area residents.

Runway repairs in 2016 caused more air traffic over the city of Beaufort and led to calls for an alternate runway to move flights away from populated areas.

A woman threatened to shoot down MCAS Beaufort jets in 2018 because the noise was scaring her horses, authorities said at the time.

Airfield hours are typically from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the air station website.

Information on flight patterns and jet noise is available through Beaufort County’s website at www.bcgov.net and on the MCAS Beaufort site, www.beaufort.marines.mil. The site includes a map of Air Installations Compatible Use Zones.

According to a news release on aircraft noise, decibel levels on the Air Installations Compatible Use Zones map are the day-night average sound level, not single event noise.

Single event noise can be higher than the average. For example, if you live in the 60 to 65 decibel day-night sound level zone, you may experience single event noises greater than 65 decibels.

If you have questions or concerns about aircraft noise, you can send an email to BFRT_JPAO@usmc.mil or leave a voicemail at 843-228-6229.

