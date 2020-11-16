Forrest Gump’s ‘Lt. Dan’ has a new role in Beaufort’s film scene. Here’s what’s next

Lt. Dan will have a permanent post in Beaufort’s film scene.

Gary Sinise, the actor who played Lt. Dan Taylor in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” will join the Beaufort Film Society’s advisory board. The organization plays host to the Beaufort International Film Festival each year.

“With the recent addition of a Duty & Honor Category to our Beaufort International Film Festival, we believe that Gary Sinise’s association with our organization will be the spark needed for filmmakers to make films that tell the proud stories or our military, law enforcement and first responders,” Film Society president Ron Tucker said in a statement. “We need for those stories to be told.”

In Forrest Gump, much of which was filmed in Beaufort, Sinise plays a platoon leader whose legs are amputated after he was wounded during the Vietnam War.

Sinise became an advocate for military veterans and founded the Lt. Dan Band that has performed at military bases around the world. His other movie acting roles include “Apollo 13” and “The Green Mile,” and he has appeared in multiple television series, including “CSI:NY” and “Criminal Minds.”

