COVID-19 delayed this Beaufort oyster roast, but now it’s ready for all-you-can-eat bash

The Beaufort Moose Lodge has 30 bushels of oysters on hand for its inaugural all-you-can-eat oyster roast Saturday afternoon with live entertainment and a variety of food offerings.

The event, which was originally scheduled for the spring but was delayed due to COVID-19, will benefit projects the Moose Lodge supports, including a home for the elderly near Jacksonville and funding for a new roof on the lodge’s building.

The roast starts at 3 p.m., with The Remnants playing live music from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by DJ Fletch.

Endless oysters will be $20, with hamburgers, hotdogs, fries, and even steak dinners available for purchase.

The outdoor event will be at Beaufort Moose Lodge 1855 on 350 Broad River Road and is open to the public.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.