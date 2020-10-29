Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Hundreds without power in Beaufort after tree falls on power line. Here’s what we know

Hundreds of homes were without power in the Mossy Oaks area of Beaufort after a tree fell on a power line Thursday morning.

Part of Battery Creek Road was closed to traffic after a tree fell on a power line near Southside Park, the city said in a release just after 9 a.m. Dominion Energy is on the scene with police and fire crews.

More than 500 properties were without power in the Mossy Oaks area as of 9:20 a.m., a Dominion Energy map showed. Dozens more power outages were reported in the downtown area in what appeared to be a separate incident.

This is a developing story.

Stephen Fastenau
Stephen Fastenau covers Beaufort, Port Royal and the Sea Islands for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet.
