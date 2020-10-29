Hundreds without power in Beaufort after tree falls on power line. Here’s what we know

Hundreds of homes were without power in the Mossy Oaks area of Beaufort after a tree fell on a power line Thursday morning.

Part of Battery Creek Road was closed to traffic after a tree fell on a power line near Southside Park, the city said in a release just after 9 a.m. Dominion Energy is on the scene with police and fire crews.

More than 500 properties were without power in the Mossy Oaks area as of 9:20 a.m., a Dominion Energy map showed. Dozens more power outages were reported in the downtown area in what appeared to be a separate incident.

This is a developing story.