SC 170 closed due to Okatie water main break, police say. How to bypass

All lanes of SC 170 are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a water main break near Snake Road in Okatie, according to police.

“Motorists traveling on Highway 170 Eastbound to Beaufort are asked to use Highway 462 to Snake Road,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an alert.

“Motorists traveling on Highway 170 Westbound towards Bluffton are asked to use Snake Road to Highway 462 to avoid this area.”

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage, the highway isn’t expected to reopen until Tuesday night.

Traffic delays are expected in the area, which is next to the Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority.

